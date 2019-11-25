Watch Billie Eilish’s fiery performance of ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’ at the American Music Awards 2019

The star has already won two awards at the ceremony

Billie Eilish performed ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’ as she made her debut appearance at the American Music Awards earlier tonight (November 24).

The pop star is nominated for six awards at the ceremony and has won two at the time of writing – Favourite Artist – Alternative Rock and New Artist Of The Year.

Eilish was introduced on stage by Tyler, The Creator, who told those in attendance at the ceremony: “Earlier this year, my album ‘Igor’ was the number one album in the country. And then this 17-year-old girl who dressed like a quarterback decided to change that.”

The singer was joined for her performance by her brother and collaborator Finneas and a live drummer. The stage was lit by bursts of flames as they performed the track from Eilish’s debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’. Watch footage of the performance below now.

Other performers at the 2019 AMAs include Selena Gomez, Halsey, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Kesha, and Taylor Swift. The latter will be honoured with the Artist Of The Decade award and will give a special performance later in the event. Her set has been the subject of much controversy in the lead-up to the awards after she claimed Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta had blocked her from performing her old songs.

Eilish is joined by Swift, Halsey, BTS, and Carrie Underwood in the first winners of the night. You can follow all the winners at the 2019 American Music Awards as they happen here.