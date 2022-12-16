Billie Eilish joined by Phoebe Bridgers and Dave Grohl at LA show

During her year-ending gigs at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum this week, Billie Eilish welcomed special guests Phoebe Bridgers and Dave Grohl.

The pop star is capping off her year with three headline shows at the city’s Kia Forum, playing Tuesday night (13), last night (Thursday 15) and tonight (16).

After bringing out Labrinth to perform a song from the Euphoria soundtrack at the first show, Thursday saw Bridgers take the place of the special guest, performing her hit ‘Motion Sickness’ with Eilish. Prior to that, Grohl came on stage for a rendition of Foo Fighters‘ ‘My Hero’.

See footage of the performances below.

Phoebe Bridgers and Billie Eilish singing Motion Sickness tonight at the Kia Forum! pic.twitter.com/zLTmqt9pNQ — phoebe on tour (@bridgersontour) December 16, 2022

MOTION SICKNESS TONIGHT BY PHOEBE BRIDGERS AND BILLIE EILISH pic.twitter.com/wUARIgoi2K — phoebe daily (@sourcebridgers) December 16, 2022

billie eilish singing motion sickness with phoebe bridgers is exactly what i needed. pic.twitter.com/16E2WTJEQ3 — polina! 🪩 (@iwasmaroon) December 16, 2022

Billie Eilish e Dave Grohl, do Foo Fighters, cantando “My Hero”, em homenagem a Taylor Hawkins. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/bbbds5LPlc — Billie Eilish Brasil (@BillieEilishBR) December 16, 2022

Dave grohl coming out to perform “my hero” with Billie eilish pic.twitter.com/unbREleNb6 — kla (@kevcasterr) December 16, 2022

Momento em que Billie Eilish performa "My Hero" com Dave Grohl. pic.twitter.com/NbQcqM1IJl — QG Billie Eilish (@QGBillieEilish) December 16, 2022

Last week (December 9), Eilish was confirmed as one of the headliners for next year’s Reading & Leeds Festivals. She will join Lewis Capaldi, Foals, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons at the top of the bill next August, marking her first time headlining the events.

The singer also revealed that work has begun on a new album. Speaking in new interview with Vanity Fair, the singer-songwriter confirmed she was working on a new record with her brother Finneas.

When asked if she has been collaborating with her brother recently, Eilish said, “We see each other all the time, and also now, we’re starting to make music again. We just started the process of making an album, which is really exciting.”

She continued: “Now we have specific days where we see each other, which is really nice because, you know, you get caught up in life. I’m hanging out with my brother a lot, actually. It’s my buddy!”