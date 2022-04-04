Watch Billie Eilish’s rain-soaked ‘Happier Than Ever’ Grammys performance

Billie Eilish gave a rain-soaked performance of ‘Happier Than Ever’ and paid tribute to Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins at the Grammys 2022 tonight (April 3).

The title track from the pop star’s latest album is nominated for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year tonight, while the LP is up for Album Of The Year.

Eilish began her performance in a set of a house that had its furniture on the ceiling and its floor filling with water. She wore a t-shirt with Hawkins on as a tribute to the iconic drummer, who died last week (March 25).

Later in the song, she joined her brother Finneas and drummer Andrew Marshall on the rooftop. When the track erupted into its final throes, rain began to pour down on the musicians as Eilish rocked out on her knees.

Billie Eilish quebrando tudo no palco do Grammy cantando "Happier Than Ever". #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/8OeoR6itZo — amigo da marina sena (@VENCELAUGABRIEL) April 4, 2022

The Grammys 2022 is taking place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas tonight, after the show was postponed from its planned January event due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Other performers set to appear tonight include Lady Gaga, H.E.R., Nas, Justin Bieber, and more.

Silk Sonic opened the show with a performance of ‘777’, while Olivia Rodrigo delivered a powerful version of her breakout single ‘Drivers License’. BTS, meanwhile, became undercover agents for a stunning rendition of ‘Butter’.

Foo Fighters were also scheduled to perform at the ceremony, but cancelled their appearance after the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins last week (March 25). The band have won three Grammys so far today, including Best Rock Album for ‘Medicine At Midnight’.

Other early winners include Kanye West for Best Melodic Rap Performance for ‘Hurricane’ and Best Rap Song for ‘Jail’, Tyler, The Creator for Best Rap Album for ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, and Olivia Rodrigo for Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Drivers License’. You can keep up with all of the winners from the main ceremony as they happen here.