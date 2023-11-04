Watch Billie Eilish sing ‘when the party’s over’ with boygenius

Billie Eilish has dropped a video singing ‘when the party’s over’ with boygenius – watch the footage below.

The singer performed the 2018 song when she visited London’s Electric Ballroom last August for a surprise last-minute gig. Indie supergroup boygenius were invited onto the stage as special guests. “I’m in love with all three of them,” Eilish reportedly said on the night. “Truly.”

Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius has previously covered the song in 2022 on her radio show, with Eilish citing Bridgers as a key influence on her debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?‘. Take a look at the intimate moment below:

Eilish has recently been sharing thoughts on her songs; in an interview, the popstar opened up about the writing process of ‘What Was I Made For?’. “It was as if this song was a tiny creature inside of me for years, scratching the inside of me,” she remembered. “As soon as we got that prompt, the creature was like, ‘Okay, I’m out’, and we wrote that song in an hour or two.”

The song appeared on the Barbie soundtrack, which NME rated three stars and singled out Eilish’s song as a highlight: “Her sincerity never comes off as contrived given how much of her personal life has bled into the lyrics: “Think I forgot how to be happy / something I’m not, but something I can be”. Eilish’s vocals are somehow even more whispery than usual, as though this is Barbie’s deepest, darkest secret – thanks to the delicate arrangement, it works.”

She also jokingly called her smash hit ‘Bad Guy’ “the stupidest song in the world”: “It’s just like you have to understand, you have to have humour in it. Like, [on] that song I’m trolling. That song is supposed to be goofy, but it’s just funny because it’s dumb. It’s literally, like, ‘Duh.’ Like, what does that mean?”