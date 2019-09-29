Watch Billie Eilish turn everything upside down for her ‘SNL’ debut

Who did it better? Billie Eilish or Lionel Richie?

Billie Eilish made her SNL debut last night (September 28) – and she made it a performance to remember.

Hosted by Woody Harrelson, the first episode of the popular NBC comedy series’ 45th season saw Eilish perform her hit song ‘bad guy’ inside a small rotating set that made it appear as if she was walking on walls and dancing on the ceiling.

‘bad guy’ recently helped Eilish make history. The song has put her in rarefied company, joining Alanis Morissette and Sinead O’Connor as the only female soloists to notch multiple No. 1 singles on Billboard‘s Alternative Songs list since its inception 31 years ago.

Watch Eilish’s performance of ‘bad guy’ on SNL below:

Later, Eilish returned to perform an acoustic version of ‘i love you’ with her brother Finneas O’Connell. Less a visual spectacle and more a display of Eilish’s vocal talent, you can watch the performance below.

Eilish’s SNL appearance was announced last week. In the promotional clip Harrelson shows Eilish around the set like it’s her first day at school.

Earlier this week, Billie Eilish announced a huge UK arena tour in 2020 – taking in two dates at The O2 in London.

The singer will hit the road for the ‘Where Do We Go?’ jaunt next July kicking off with two shows at Manchester Arena on July 21 and 22, a gig at Birmingham Arena on July 24 before finishing up with a double header at The O2 on July 26, 27. Tickets go on sale on Friday October 4 at 9am.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish revealed that she would be donating proceeds from her Music Midtown performance to Planned Parenthood.

The annual two-day festival took place September 14-15 at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. Names on the lineup included: Travis Scott, Vampire Weekend, Lizzo, Banks, Lil Yachty, Panic! At the Disco, and Billie Eilish.