Watch Billie Eilish’s dark directorial debut in new video for ‘xanny’

Billie Eilish has released her new video for ‘xanny’ which you can watch below.

The haunting video see Eilish sat singing on a bench whilst hands appear out of shot and burn her face with cigarette ends. Eilish is dressed in all-white and appears against an all-white background in a video that marks her directorial debut.

Speaking to the Guardian earlier this year, Eilish opened up about the inspiration behind the song. “I have never done drugs, I’ve never got high, I’ve never smoked anything in my life. I don’t give a fuck, I never have. It’s just not interesting to me. I have other shit to do,” Eilish said.

She continued: “I know people around you doing that shit makes you want to, but you don’t have to.” She went on to say that the songs message is “less ‘don’t do drugs’”and more “be safe,” adding: “I don’t want my friends to die any more.” You can see the video here:

Yesterday (December 5), Eilish announced release details of her recent live album album recorded at Third Man Records under the invitation of Jack White.

Back in November, Eilish and her brother/collaborator Finneas played a secret, invite-only show at The White Stripes and Raconteurs man’s Nashville HQ – delivering an 11-song stripped-back acoustic set that included ‘Ocean Eyes’, ‘Bury a Friend’, ‘I Love You’, and ‘Bad Guy’.

Now, it’s been confirmed that he limited LP will only be available via Third Man Records retail locations in Nashville and Detroit today (December 6). The record will be released as a green vinyl edition and a black and blue split-colour version, complete with splatter painting by Eilish herself.

Eilish recently spoke out to say that she was “haunted” by the pressure of making her new album – the follow-up to the phenomenally successful ‘When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?’.

Eilish will return to the UK for a huge arena tour in summer 2020.