Watch Billie Eilish’s live performance clip for ‘Male Fantasy’

Billie Eilish has released a live performance clip of ‘Male Fantasy’, the closing track from her latest album, ‘Happier Than Ever’.

The clip is the second of its kind following ‘Your Power’, which was released on July 19. In the latest performance video, Eilish and her frequent collaborator and brother Finneas retread the haunting acoustic arrangement of the track, filming the performance in a stately, mahogany-dominated bedroom.

While the ‘Your Power’ performance saw the duo play side by side – this time, the pair perform separately, with Eilish seated comfortably on a glistening golden bed and Finneas perched on her far right.

Watch the performance below.

“Designed after brainstorming creative sessions between the singer and our production team, our second performance of ‘Male Fantasy’ moves to the bedroom, with brother Finneas once again providing the soft strumming of his acoustic guitar,” Eilish’s team wrote in YouTube’s video description. They also teased that “more exclusive performances” will be unveiled down the line.

In NME’s five-star review of ‘Happier Than Ever’, El Hunt singled out ‘Male Fantasy’ as a track that “wittily picks apart the stilted dialogue and near-instant orgasms of a certain type of pornography”.

‘Happier Than Ever’, which is Eilish’s follow-up to her groundbreaking 2019 debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, is currently leading the UK charts in physical sales, outselling the rest of the Top 10 albums combined. It’s also the most downloaded album of the week so far.

Earlier this week Eilish was praised in a new study for possessing the biggest vocabulary in modern pop. This coming Saturday (Aug 7), the BBC will air a new documentary about the singer, Billie Eilish: Up Close, at 10.30pm BST.