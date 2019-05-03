The 17-year-old singer is a huge fan of the comedy series

Billie Eilish has shared footage of her being quizzed on the US version of The Office.

The 17-year-old singer, who is a huge fan of the show and even weaved quotes from the comedy series into ‘My Strange Addiction’ admits that she “never gets nervous” to Rainn Wilson who plays Dwight Schrute but she is nervous about being grilled about the comedy series. You can watch footage below.

The Office ran for nine seasons in the US from 2005 to 2013.

Despite her nerves, according to Billboard, Eilish was impressive, earning herself a special handmade reward that viewers will recognise from the Office Olympics episode of the show. “This will go well with your goth bling,” Wilson told her as he gifted her the yogurt lid medal on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Eilish’s slot at Glastonbury was recently upgraded to cope with her massive popularity.

The singer was due to perform on the John Peel Stage, marking one of her first appearances since releasing debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ last month.

But after the record shot to Number One, the huge surge in popularity meant that she’ll now perform to a larger crowd on the festival’s Other Stage.

“We’re currently moving her – she’s on John Peel at the moment but she’s much too big, really, for the slot,” Eavis told BBC Radio 2’s Jo Whiley.

“It’s happened so quickly for Billie Eilish. It’s been such an amazing year. It really is going to be her summer.