Billie Marten has shared her new single ‘Creature Of Mine’ – you can watch the song’s accompanying dream-like video below.

The track is the latest to be previewed from Marten’s upcoming third album ‘Flora Fauna’, which is set for release on May 21 via Fiction Records.

Speaking about the meaning behind ‘Creature Of Mine’, Marten explained: “It’s an end of the world, post-apocalyptic scenario – you get to choose one thing, one person to leave it with. It’s a love song to a stranger and a polite request to momentarily leave Earth when it’s all too much.”

Advertisement

Marten has also shared the Joe Wheatley-directed video for ‘Creature Of Mine’, which you can watch below:

“Joe and I wanted this video to represent that needless search for something other than what you have,” Marten explained of the concept behind the ‘Creature Of Mine’ clip. “Something intangible and elusive, something also quite beautiful and abstract to pair with the song – an inconclusively painted picture.”

Marten is set to embark on a UK tour in September in support of ‘Flora Fauna’ – you can see the dates for the tour below:

SEPTEMBER, 2021

16 – Stereo, Glasgow

17 – O2 Academy, Leicester

18 – Jericho Arms, Oxford

19 – Leadmill, Sheffield

21 – Castle & Falcon, Birmingham

24 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

28 – The Portland Arms, Cambridge

29 – Academy 3, Manchester

30 – EartH, London

Advertisement

Marten is also among the acts who are set to perform during this year’s virtual edition of The Great Escape Festival.

The Brighton-based new music event confirmed in February that it had cancelled its traditional in-person festival for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a virtual festival taking place instead.