Watch Björk debut her dreamy new ‘Cornucopia’ stage show in New York

Bjork has previously described it as “her most elaborate show to date”

Björk debuted her dreamy new stage show, ‘Cornucopia’ at The Shed in New York City last night.

The show, which was previewed on Monday, included 19 songs and saw Björk debut ‘Body Memory’ and ‘Future Forever’ from her 2017 acclaimed album ‘Utopia’for the first time.

Björk also included ‘Show Me Forgiveness’ from ‘Medúlla’ – a song not performed live since 2006. Bjork also played ‘Venus as a Boy’ from ‘Debut’ and ‘Hidden Place’ from ‘Vespertine’ – the first time both tracks had been performed live in over a decade.

Speaking about the show previously, Björk described it as her “most elaborate stage concert yet, where the acoustic and digital will shake hands, encouraged by a bespoke team of collaborators.”

Björk was accompanied on stage by a seven-piece Icelandic flute ensemble, Viibra, as well as a 50-strong choir, a harpist and a percussionist. The production, directed by Lucretia Dalt, also marks Björk’s first ever live show created with theatrical collaborators.

You can see footage, images and reaction to the opening performance here:

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Setlist:

The Gate

Utopia

Arisen My Senses

Show Me Forgiveness

Venus as a Boy

Claimstaker

Isobel

Blissing Me

Body Memory

Hidden Place

Mouth’s Cradle

Features Creatures

Courtship

Pagan Poetry

Losss

Sue Me

Tabula Rasa

Encore:

Future Forever

Notget

Reviewing the show’s preview earlier this week, Rock NYC said ‘Cornucopia’ was a “thrilling, astonishingly beautiful musical and visual illustration of a world where people and nature cross pollinate in matriarchal society. Imagine Avataras a plant based human mash up.”

Following the release of ‘Utopia’, Björk embarked on an ambitious and extensive tour – including a stunning headline set at London’s inaugural All Points East Festivalin summer 2018.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Björk announced that the feature-film in which she made her on-screen debut is to get a re-release.

The Juniper Tree, which was directed by Nietzchka Keene and released in 1990, was based on a Brothers Grimm fairy tale of the same name. When Björk appeared in the movie, she was just 24-years-old and her appearance pre-dated her 1993 breakthrough album, ‘Debut’.

The film is set to be released in cinemas next spring ahead of an eventual digital release. The restoration re-release project will premiere at the AFI Fest on November 10.