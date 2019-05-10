Watch Björk’s magnificent new video for ‘Tabula Rasa’

The track featured on her 2017 album 'Utopia'

Björk has shared a new video for her 2017 track ‘Tabula Rasa’. Scroll down to watch it below now.

The song featured on the musician’s latest album ‘Utopia’, which saw her collaborate with a 12-piece Icelandic flute section as well as producers Arca and Rabit.

Now, the star has shared a new video for the track, which features her face superimposed on a digitally-rendered, colourful mass that, at times, vaguely resembles a human body and a flower. You can watch the Tobias Gremmler-directed clip below now.

It follows the premiere of Björk’s new ‘Cornucopia’ stage show in New York. The show was given its first outing at new venue The Shed on Monday (May 6) and saw the musician play ‘Utopia’’s ‘Body Memory’ and ‘Future Forever’ live for the first time.

Speaking about the show previously, Björk described it as her “most elaborate stage concert yet, where the acoustic and digital will shake hands, encouraged by a bespoke team of collaborators.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year Björk announced that the feature-film in which she made her on-screen debut is to be given a re-release.

The Juniper Tree, which was directed by Nietzchka Keene and released in 1990, was based on a Brothers Grimm fairy tale of the same name. When Björk appeared in the movie, she was just 24-years-old, with her appearance pre-dating her 1993 breakthrough album, ‘Debut’.

The film is set to be released in cinemas next spring ahead of an eventual digital release. The restoration re-release project will premiere at the AFI Fest on November 10.