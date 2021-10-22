Watch Black Country, New Road cover The Beatles’ ‘Hey Jude’

Black Country, New Road have covered The Beatles classic ‘Hey Jude’ at a London gig – watch footage of the performance below.

The cover came during the seven-piece band’s set as part of the Climate Music Blowout event in London last week (October 17), which included a full evening of live music, following a conference where leading UK music industry figures and artists discussed how music can play a leading role in the response to the climate emergency.

At the event, the band played a completely improvised set, and for their ‘Hey Jude’ cover, a chorus of voices sang the song’s iconic lines while a host of guitarists, drummers, string players and more improvised around them.

Watch the performance below:

Earlier this month, Black Country, New Road announced details of their second album, ‘Ants From Up There’ and shared its first single ‘Chaos Space Marine’.

The record, which follows the seven-piece’s Mercury Prize-nominated 2020 debut ‘For The First Time’, is coming out on February 4, 2022 via Ninja Tune.

Speaking to NME on the red carpet at last month’s 2021 Mercury Prize, the band discussed their new album, calling it “sad, epic and possibly more universally likeable”.

“It’s way more palatable than the first album,” saxophone player Lewis Evans said. “People might hate it, but we really like it.”

Watch the full video interview above. Following the album’s release, the band will tour the UK and Ireland next year, with the dates including their biggest headline show so far at the Roundhouse in London on February 8.