Watch Black Country, New Road perform new songs in Shanghai

Black Country, New Road have performed a variety of new songs at a show in Shanghai. Check out footage below.

The live show took place on Monday (February 26), when the band took to the stage at the Bandai Namco Dream Hall in Shanghai.

During the set – which comprised 12 songs from across their discography – the band also treated fans to three unreleased songs: ‘For The Cold Country’, ‘Socks’, and ‘Geese’.

The first was used to open the setlist on Monday, although didn’t mark the first time that the track had been played live. While it hasn’t yet been released as an official song, the band did tease it previously, when they played it live at a show last year.

‘Socks’, on the other hand, hasn’t been shared as a full track yet, but was played live for the first time last week when Black Country, New Road debuted it at the Musinsa Garage venue in Seoul.

‘Geese’ has been on setlists much longer, however, and has been played live by the band in previous years dispute not being released. The rendition of it in Shanghai marked the first time it had been played live since 2022.

Find footage of the show below.

As highlighted by Stereogum, the recent run of live shows come following an intense past five years for Black Country, New Road, with the London band rising to prominence in 2020 before releasing two huge albums back-to-back: ‘For The First Time’ (2021) and ‘Ants From Up There’ (2022).

Shortly before the release of the latter, frontman Isaac Wood departed from the line-up due to mental health concerns, although the band later restructured and rotated singer-songwriter duties.

They proceeded to tour in 2022 with new material, and the tour wrapped up last year when the band recorded ‘Live At Bush Hall’ – essentially functioning as a third album.

NME wrote in a four-star review that the album “offers a remarkable snapshot of a band in transition, one willing to push on and not let circumstances stand in the way of what they love doing most”.

More recently, Black Country, New Road played the West Holts Stage at Glastonbury 2023, and embarked on a UK and Ireland tour. They also had more festival appearances lined-up, including slots at Wide Awake, Primavera Sound and Best Kept Secret.

Up next on their ongoing run of live shows, the group will perform at the Powerstation venue in Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday (March 3). Visit here for more shows and any remaining tickets.