Awkward....

The Black Keys have shared more new music with the comedy video for ‘Go’. Check it out below.

Following on from comeback track ‘Lo-Hi‘ and the single ‘Eagle Birds‘, the raucous back to basics rock track ‘Go’ is the latest cut from ‘Let’s Rock’ – their first album in five years. It comes with a video directed by Bryan Schlam, showing the duo struggling to reconnect after five years apart and going through therapy.

“It was great making this video with Bryan, partially because it was filmed at the very type of place it is making fun of,” said drummer Patrick Carney, with Dan Auerbach adding, “The video was fun, but we still haven’t spoken.”

“For ‘Go’ I felt like we needed to address the elephant in the room,” said Schlam of the video. “Where have the guys been for 5 years? I thought- Let’s send them to the next level of therapy. A retreat. A commune. A place that’s supposed to symbolise peace and unity…and they’ll hate every second of it.

“It was a challenging video, not only in the task of having Dan and Patrick act in almost every shot – but also in keeping a narrative that feels cinematic and funny at the same time. We tried to balance the two, relying on situational humour and the effortlessly cool vibe of the song.”

The Black Keys release ninth album ‘Let’s Rock’ on June 28, alongside a summer of extensive US touring. UK and European tour dates are expected to be announced shortly.

Meanwhile, an exclusive interview with the band also features on the cover of the new Uncut Magazine – which is out now and available here.