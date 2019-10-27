Watch Black Midi cover Limp Bizkit’s ‘Break Stuff’ during a charity gig

"I hope you know, I pack a chainsaw"

Black Midi joined their friends 404 for a charity gig in London this weekend, performing a four-song set of covers.

Appearing under the name ‘Black Mini’, the London noiseniks stopped by the Shacklewell Arms on Friday (Oct 25) to support Dirty Hit five-piece 404 as they put on a show to raise money for mental health charity SANE.

Covering Jimi Hendrix‘s ‘Hey Joe’, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Give It Away’ and Rage Against the Machine’s ‘Killing In The Name’, Black Midi also reworked Limp Bizkit‘s stress relieving single ‘Break Stuff’.

Watch their rendition of ‘Break Stuff’ below:

In a four-star review of their debut album, ‘Schlagenheim’, NME’s Dhruva Balram said that Black Midi are “making music like no other band in the world.”

He added: “Their many influences as well as their ability to play through genres with ease make it a record you’d be daft to try and categorise. Their determination to not bend to conventional song structure makes ‘Schlagenheim’ an engaging piece of work that will reveal its true nature over time.”

Meanwhile, 404’s label Dirty Hit has announced details of a UK tour featuring three of its most promising rising acts.

The label, which is also home to The 1975, Wolf Alice, Pale Waves and Marika Hackman, will be showcasing its talent with a joint tour from No Rome, Beabadoobee and Oscar Lang.