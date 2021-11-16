Watch Black Midi perform four tracks as they announce live album

Black Midi have announced a special live album and released videos of them performing tracks from their recently released second album ‘Cavalcade’ – check them out below.

‘Live-Cade’ is a special, five-track album featuring live recordings of the band at Soup Studios in London. The limited-edition 12” vinyl is being released this Friday (November 19) and is available to pre-order now via Rough Trade Records.

The tracklisting for ‘Live-Cade’ is as follows:

1. ‘Crazy John L’

2. ‘Chondromalacia Patella’

3. ‘Marlene Dietrich’

4. ‘Despair’

5. ‘Slow’

Alongside the vinyl, the band have also shared videos of them performing four of the above five tracks. Check out ‘John L’, ‘Marlene Dietrich’, ’Despair’ and Slow’ below:

Black Midi are currently touring the UK, with shows to play in Brighton, Portsmouth and a trio of gigs at the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds. The full run of remaining dates is as follows:

NOVEMBER 2021

16 – Sheffield, Corporation

17 – Newcastle, Wylarm Brewery

21 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

22 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

23 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

24 – Brighton, CHALK Live

25 – Portsmouth, New Theatre Royal

Earlier this year, it was announced that support for those shows would be an open mic competition, with the audience’s favourite winning £100.

Black Midi released second album ‘Cavalcade’ in May. Reviewing the record, NME said: “Across the album’s eight songs and 40 minutes, they traverse noise rock, unhinged jazz, ambient folk and beyond. A band who defy expectation at every turn, the only predictable thing about Black Midi is that they’ll never stay the same.

“Black Midi will almost definitely never make easily digestible or understandable music – they’re probably as excited and confused about where they’re heading next as we are – but to focus on the finer points and try to make sense of it would be to miss the overall point of the band. Simply going down the rabbit hole with these deeply weird, brilliant musicians will never be less than exhilarating.”