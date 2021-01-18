Watch Black Pumas perform for Biden-Harris inauguration welcome event

Black Pumas performed their Grammy nominated song ‘Colors’ for an inauguration welcome livestream event broadcast over the weekend.

The first Joe Biden-Kamala Harris pre-inauguration event, titled ‘America United: An Inauguration Welcome Event Celebrating America’s Changemakers’, saw the band join other famous names including Whoopi Goldberg and Darren Criss to show their support.

You can watch Black Pumas’ performance at the 1 hour 10 minute mark in the video below. Singer Eric Burton said prior to it: “President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, we’re looking forward to a new sense of optimism, unity and peace for all American people.”

A description of the event said it was to “celebrate America, reflect and honour our history, and highlight the incredible diversity of the nation”.

The livestream marked the beginning of a slate of livestreams and televised events centred around the Biden administration.

Last night (January 18), James Taylor, Fall Out Boy, Carole King and more took part in the the We the People event which was co-hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and Debra Messing.

The inauguration of US president-elect takes place this Wednesday (January 20). Lady Gaga is to sing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ following Biden’s inauguration.

Later that day Tom Hanks will host the ‘Celebrating America’ special, with performances from Foo Fighters, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons, and more.

Get to know more about Black Puma’s in our NME interview here.