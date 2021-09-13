Watch BLACKPINK’s Lisa make her solo TV debut on ‘The Tonight Show’

BLACKPINK dancer and rapper Lisa recently made her solo debut on US television with ‘Lalisa’ on on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Lisa’s September 11 appearance on The Tonight Show also marks the Thai K-pop idol’s first-ever live performance of her new song ‘Lalisa’. She had previously appeared on the talk show in June 2020 alongside her group members to promote their single, ‘How You Like That’.

In her powerful solo performance, Lisa allowed her dance skills to take centre stage on a simple set decked out with strobe lights with a group of backup dancers.

Lisa released her debut single album ‘Lalisa’ last Friday (September 10), featuring the lead single of the same name. The record includes a total of four tracks: title track ‘Lalisa’ and B-side ‘Money’, alongside their instrumental versions. This makes her the third BLACKPINK member to debut as a soloist, after Jennie’s ‘Solo’ in 2018 and Rosé’s single album ‘R’, which dropped earlier in March.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to finally let the world know, ‘This is who I am.’,” said the idol in an interview with Billboard. Lisa also opened up about how she influenced the creative direction of producer Teddy Park while putting together the release.

“I wanted to put some Thai vibes in it, and he actually put some Thai traditional music into the dance break,” she revealed. “This is my first solo, and I want to represent that I’m Thai to all the fans around the world.”