Watch BLACKPINK’s Rosé cover Cautious Clay’s ‘Wildfire’

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has shared a stripped-back cover of a song by US R&B musician Cautious Clay.

The new version of ‘Wildfire’ is one of many covers the Korean-Australian singer has posted online this year.

Rosé posted a video of her singing and playing the song on a pale pink electric guitar to her personal Instagram account earlier today (December 27). The track originally appeared on Cautious Clay’s 2021 album ‘Deadpan Love’.

He reposted the video on his Twitter page with the caption, “Hey! That’s my song” and a purple heart emoji. Watch Rosé’s version of ‘Wildfire’ below.

The guitar the BLACKPINK member plays in the video appears to be the one John Mayer gifted to her after she covered one of his songs earlier this year. Rosé covered his 2006 track ‘Slow Dancing In A Burning Room’ on the South Korean variety show Sea Of Hope in June, prompting the musician to send her the instrument.

“When I received [the guitar], somebody from my company, they kind of surprised me with it. They were like, ‘We have something to give you, like it’s really important.’ I thought it was something very serious,” she said in an interview months later. “She delivered it to me and she was like, ‘John really wanted to send this to you’, and I was just like ‘Oh my god’. I couldn’t believe it.”

Meanwhile, Rosé recently released her own bedtime story with the meditation and sleep app Calm. ‘Grounded With Rosé’ was made available on the app earlier this month, with the 30-minute story delving into some of her own habits and problems with sleep and relaxation, as well as sharing how Calm and her puppy have helped her feel more grounded.

“I’ve been dying to share this exciting news with you all but I finally get to tell you – I have my very own sleep story, out now on [Calm],” Rosé wrote on Instagram when announcing the news. “I started using Calm almost two years ago and it’s helped me get a comfortable, good nights sleep every single time.”