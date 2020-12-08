Watch Bleachers and Bruce Springsteen perform ‘Chinatown’ at Electric Lady Studios

Bleachers have teamed up with recent collaborator Bruce Springsteen to perform their song ‘Chinatown’ together.

Jack Antonoff and co. filmed the full-band performance on the roof of Electric Lady Studios in New York City.

READ MORE: Every single Bruce Springsteen album ranked in order of greatness

Watch the band and Springsteen play ‘Chinatown’ below:

Advertisement

Bleachers and Springsteen released the collaborative single last month. A B-side titled ’45’, which doesn’t feature Springsteen, also arrived at the same time.

Discussing working with The Boss, Antonoff said it was “the honour of a lifetime”.

“He is the artist who showed me that the sound of the place I am from has value and that there is a spirit here that needs to be taken all over the world,” Antonoff said.

The band, sans Springsteen, also played ’45’ during the Electric Lady performance. Watch that below:

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Antonoff tweeted that a new Bleachers album would arrive in 2020. The record, the band’s third LP, is now set to be released in 2021.

Springsteen, meanwhile recently released 20th studio album ‘Letter To You’ alongside an accompanying film.

In a five-star review, NME called the album Springsteen’s best work in two decades, describing it as a “powerful synthesis of past and present”.

Late last month, Springsteen participated in a public health campaign to encourage New Jersey residents to wear a mask across the holiday season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.