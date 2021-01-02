Watch Bleachers cover The Waterboys’ ‘The Whole Of The Moon’

Bleachers have shared another performance video from New York’s Electric Lady Studios – watch Jack Antonoff and co cover The Waterboys‘ ‘The Whole Of The Moon’ below.

Last month, the band shared a performance of recent Bruce Springsteen collaboration ‘Chinatown’ performed on the studio’s roof with the Boss himself.

Presumably recorded in the same session as the ‘Chinatown’ performance, watch Bleachers play 1985’s ‘The Whole Of The Moon’ on the Electric Lady roof below.

Last year, Antonoff tweeted that a new Bleachers album would arrive in 2020. The record, the band’s third LP and follow-up to 2017’s ‘Gone Now’, is now set to be released in 2021.

Two Bleachers singles did arrive in 2020, though. In November, the Springsteen collaboration ‘Chinatown’ and a b-side titled ’45’ arrived on the same day.

Bleachers fans were teased with the prospect of new material in March 2019. In response to one tweet calling for his band’s return, Antonoff revealed that he had been “working hard” on Bleachers’ third record.

“[I] have a few songs that I love and are part of B3. have this idea in my head and piecing it together … strange puzzle Zz strange desire etc,” he said at the time.

Over the course of 2019, Antonoff produced Taylor Swift‘s ‘Lover’ and Lana Del Rey‘s ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ and worked on FKA Twigs‘ ‘Magdalene’ and more. He also debuted a new project called Red Hearse alongside singer-songwriter Sam Dew and Kendrick Lamar collaborator Sounwave, who released a self-titled debut album last year.

In 2020, he followed it up with work on Taylor Swift’s two lockdown albums – ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ – and is also back in the studio with St. Vincent after working together on Annie Clark’s last album ‘Masseduction’. Lorde, another frequent collaborator of Antonoff’s, also revealed in 2020 that the pair have been working on her third album, the follow up to 2017’s Antonoff-produced ‘Melodrama’.