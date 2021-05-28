Watch Bleachers debut new track ‘How Dare You Want More’

Bleachers debuted their new song ‘How Dare You Want More’ on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show.

The Jack Antonoff-fronted band debuted the track, which leans heavily into US classic rock, ahead of releasing their new album ‘Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night’. You can watch the performance in full below.

Earlier this month, Bleachers also released a video to accompany new single ‘Stop Making This Hurt’, the first single from the record.

“‘Stop Making This Hurt’ is what you get when we are not allowed to go play for our people,” Antonoff explained in a new press release. “It’s a line that had been ringing in my head for years.”

Elsewhere on the Tonight Show appearance, Antonoff discussed how he technically broke the law while filming the video for ‘Chinatown’, his collaboration with Bruce Springsteen.

Bleachers teamed up with The Boss for the 2020 collab, which came accompanied by a music video showing the pair hitting the road in a classic convertible.

However, Antonoff has now revealed that the scenes of the pair on the open road weren’t technically filmed within in the law. Instead, as he revealed on NBC’s The Tonight Show, his license had technically expired at the time.