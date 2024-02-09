Watch Blink-182 give ‘One More Time’ songs their live debut as they kick off first Australian tour in 10 years

Blink-182 gave ‘One More Time‘ songs their live debut last night (February 8) as they kicked off their first Australian tour in ten years. Check out footage and fan reaction from the gig below.

The band opened in Perth’s RAC Arena and it was the first time they’d played Australia since they appeared at Soundwave festival in 2013. At that gig, the band was made up of Mark Hoppus, Tom Delonge and drummer Brooks Wackerman. Travis Barker missed that tour due to a fear of flying. It’s been 20 years since the band appeared there together with Barker.

The band play another show in Perth this evening (February 9) before playing gigs in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne. They will then head to New Zealand to perform in Auckland and Christchurch. Check out the full list of dates and buy any remaining tickets here.

Advertisement

As well as playing classic hits such as ‘The Rock Show’, ‘Feeling This’ and ‘I Miss You’, the band also debuted songs from their 2023 album, ‘One More Time‘ album.

The band played ‘Fuck Face’ and ‘Turpentine’ for the first time live, and played ‘Anthem Part 3’ for the first time in full.

Check out footage and reaction from the gig along with the full set list below:

🦘 blink-182 ya está tocando en Perth, Australia 🇦🇺 🎶 Anthem Part Two 🎸 pic.twitter.com/OgFM3u1cWp — blink-182 Paraguay (@blink182py) February 9, 2024

Advertisement

Blink-182 Setlist, Perth

‘Anthem Part Two’

‘The Rock Show’

‘Family Reunion’

‘Man Overboard’

‘Feeling This’

‘Violence’

‘Up All Night’

‘Dysentery Gary’

‘Dumpweed’

‘More Than You Know’

‘Edging’

‘Dance With Me’

‘Aliens Exist’

‘Happy Holidays, You Bastard’

‘Fuck Face’

‘Stay Together for the Kids’

‘Anthem Part 3’

‘Always’

‘Down’

‘Bored To Death’

‘I Miss You’

‘Turpentine’

‘What’s My Age Again?’

‘First Date’

‘All The Small Things’

‘Dammit’

Encore:

‘One More Time’



In a three star review of their reunion album last year, NME said: “On their first record together for over a decade, the trio seem to look at the sad truth at what made them reunite with regret – “I wish they’d told us/It shouldn’t take a sickness/Or airplanes falling from the sky,” Hoppus laments on the wistful acoustic title track; DeLonge poses a heart-ripping question: “Do I have to die to make you miss me?” It’s the emotional apex of an album doused in sentimentality.

“…Although they’re not exactly revolutionising pop punk, this was likely never the goal. Chances are, the fans just want the old Blink back anyway, and in 2023, they’re just as fun as ever.”

In other news, Blink-182 are one of the headliners for this year’s edition of Reading & Leeds festival.