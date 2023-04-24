Watch Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke join Paramore in London for ‘Blue Light’ cover

Kele Okereke joined Hayley Williams and the rest of Paramore to perform a cover of Bloc Party‘s ‘Blue Light’ in London last night (April 23).

The show, which took place at the O2 Arena on April 23, was Paramore’s last in the UK as part of their 2023 UK and Ireland tour with Bloc Party. The show was also an additional date at the O2 Arena after what was originally meant to be the tour’s last stop in Birmingham on April 22.

To commemorate the last show of their UK run, Hayley Williams and co. brought out Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke to perform his band’s ‘Blue Light’.

Watch fan-shot footage of the cover below.

Following their run of shows in the UK and Ireland, both Paramore and Bloc Party will hit the road together once again, this time heading to the United States and Canada from late May, with the new tour running through until early August.

Apart from Bloc Party, support on select dates of the tour will come from Foals, Genesis Owusu and The Linda Lindas. You can buy your Paramore tickets here.

Last year, in the lead up to the release of Paramore’s ‘This Is Why’, Hayley Williams spoke about how Bloc Party had influenced the record.

“From day one, Bloc Party was the number one reference because there was such an urgency to their sound that was different to the fast punk or the pop punk or the like, loud wall of sound emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s,” she explained.

“They had their own thing and it was so unique and so dynamic, and it really stuck with us. And I’m really really thankful for this band, I’m so thankful that they’re back, they’re playing shows they’re putting out great songs, and it just makes me feel even more excited to get back out into the world, and maybe cross paths with the band that has been a huge part of our story from day one.”