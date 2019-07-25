Watch Blondie cover ‘Old Town Road’ by Lil Nas X

Can’t nobody tell them nothing

The love for ‘Old Town Road’ continues to grow: Blondie are the latest band to cover the viral hit by Lil Nas X.

Fan-shot footage emerged yesterday of the new wave band covering the song live in Boston on Tuesday (July 23). Blondie are currently on a co-headlining North American tour with Elvis Costello & The Imposters.

The 98-second clip shows the band easing into the song with a moody introduction, so it’s not obvious that they’re launching into a grungy rendition of ‘Old Town Road’ until Debbie Harry sings its iconic first line. Watch the clip below:

Musicians of all stripes have taken a crack at the country trap hit, from post-hardcore band Our Last Night doing a screamo take to Sigala and Becky Hill covering the song at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. This one from Debbie Harry and co definitely ranks among the most pleasantly surprising covers, though. Watch more videos of their rendition here:

‘Old Town Road’ has now spent 16 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, tying the record set by ‘Despacito’ and the 1995 hit ‘One Sweet Day’ by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men. ‘Old Town Road’ has stayed on the charts with the help of several remixes, the latest being a posse cut with original guest Billy Ray Cyrus and new additions Young Thug and Mason Ramsey.

Though Nas X has declared a moratorium on ‘Old Town Road’ remixes, artists like Dolly Parton, Mariah Carey and Smash Mouth have all light-heartedly indicated their interest in saddling up for reworks of their own. Perhaps now Blondie can be added to that list.