Watch Blondie perform ‘Rapture’ and ‘Backfired’ with Nile Rodgers at Coachella 2023

During their set at day one of Coachella 2023 today (April 14), Blondie welcomed Nile Rodgers out onstage to join them for two songs: their 1980 hit ‘Rapture’, and Deborah Harry’s 1981 solo track ‘Backfired’.

Rodgers has long been a part of the extended Blondie family – he produced the album that ‘Backfired’ appears on (‘KooKoo’), and ‘Rapture’ was notably inspired by the Chic song ‘Good Time’. He performed guitar on both songs, following the band’s cover of ‘The Tide Is High’ by The Paragons.

Have a look at footage of Rodgers performing ‘Rapture’ with Blondie below:

Blondie’s full setlist from weekend one of Coachella is:

1. ‘One Way Or Another’

2. ‘Hanging On The Telephone’ (The Nerves cover)

3. ‘Call Me’

4. ‘Maria’

5. ‘The Tide Is High’

6. ‘Rapture’ (with Nile Rodgers)

7. ‘Backfired’ (Deborah Harry song, with Nile Rodgers)

8. ‘Long Time’

9. ‘Heart Of Glass’

10. ‘Atomic’

11. ‘Dreaming’

Last August saw Blondie release a box set of their catalogue, ‘Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982’, which includes a series of previously unheard archival recordings; among them are newly unearthed demo versions of ‘Go Through It’ and ‘Mr Sightseer’. Meanwhile, Johnny Marr said last December that he’s written a song for Blondie’s as-yet-unannounced 12th album.

Gorillaz are performing at Coachella right now, with other acts set to play today including The Chemical Brothers, Ashnikko and Bad Bunny. Tomorrow’s (April 15) roster features Blackpink, Boygenius, Charli XCX, The Linda Lindas and The Kid LAROI, among many others – you can see the full line-up here, with info on how stream every set live here.

During their set earlier today, MUNA premiered a new song called ‘One That Got Away’ and welcomed Phoebe Bridgers out to join them for ‘Silk Chiffon’. Later in the day, Blink-182 took to the Sahara stage for their first performance since they reunited with Tom DeLonge.

Coachella’s first weekend will wrap up on Sunday (April 16), with the second running over April 21-23.

Check back at NME all weekend for more reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Coachella 2023.