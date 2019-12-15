Trending:
Watch Blondie’s Debbie Harry cover ‘Fairytale of New York’ with Jesse Malin

They performed at a special event in NYC

Tom Skinner
Debbie Harry and Jesse Malin
Debbie Harry and Jesse Malin. CREDIT: Getty

Blondie‘s Debbie Harry joined forces with Jesse Malin last night for a cover of The Pogues‘ ‘Fairytale of New York’. Check out footage below.

The pair performed the Christmas classic during a special show in New York yesterday evening (December 14), which celebrated the 40th anniversary of The Clash‘s ‘London Calling’.

Held in aid of the Joe Strummer Foundation, the Bowery Ballroom event gave a nod to the late musician’s brief stint with The Pogues back in the ’90s.

Closing the night of performances, Harry and Malin took to the stage for their rendition of the Irish punk outfit’s festive single. Malin sang Shane Macgowan’s part over a piano backing, with Harry taking on Kirsty MacColl’s lines after the backing band kicked in.

Towards the end, the pair danced together to the instrumental outro. Malin then showered the crowd and his musicians with fake snow before embracing the Blondie frontwoman.

Other acts performing included Eugene Hutz of Gogol Bordello’, Sunflower Bean’s Julia Cumming, The Hold Steady‘s Tad Kubler and many more.

Earlier this month, a BBC radio presenter told his listeners that he was “no longer comfortable” with playing ‘Fairytale of New York’, having previously tweeted that the single was “downmarket chav bilge”.

“I think Christmas songs should be about excited children, toys, Christmas trees, snowy streets, ski lodges, reindeer, wrapping paper, Santa, family, peace on earth and love,” said Alex Dyke of BBC Radio Solent. “I just find the Pogues’ ‘Fairytale of New York’ a nasty, nasty song.”

Debbie Harry, meanwhile, released her memoir Face It back in October.

