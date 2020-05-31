Watch Blossoms and Liam Fray’s isolation performance of The Courteeners’ ‘Please Don’t’

Blossoms have recruited Liam Fray for a performance of his band’s 2008 song ‘Please Don’t’ – you watch it below.

The Stockport band and The Courteeners frontman shared their rendition of the ‘St. Jude’ album cut early this evening (May 31) with an accompanying video showing them performing their individual parts from their respective homes due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Watch the performance below:

‘Please Don’t’ – Blossoms & @What_Liam_Said in Isolation! Xxx pic.twitter.com/8ifalIr0hD — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) May 31, 2020

The lockdown team up with Fray follows Blossoms’ recent isolation covers of The Beatles’ ‘Paperback Writer’ and Frank Ocean’s ‘Lost’. The band also collaborated with Miles Kane for a cover of Tame Impala’s ‘The Less I Know The Better’.

Blossoms have announced that they will be releasing an album of their isolation covers later in the year.

Sharing their tracklist on Twitter, the band said: “We’re pleased to announce that we’ll be releasing our recent isolation covers, including tracks with @JamesSkellyBand (@thecoralband) & @MilesKaneMusic, over the next few weeks starting with our Frank Ocean cover ‘Lost’ available to from midnight tonight [May 3]”

They added: “There’s also a few more that we’re currently working on. Release dates still to be confirmed but keep your eye out for those. All of these tracks will make up our ‘Blossoms In Isolation’ album which will also be available later in the year on CD & vinyl.”

There’s also a few more that we’re currently working on. Release dates still to be confirmed but keep your eye out for those. All of these tracks will make up our ‘Blossoms In Isolation’ album which will also be available later in the year on CD & vinyl. pic.twitter.com/F5DgsfG6PF — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) May 3, 2020

Meanwhile, The Coral have released a new album called ‘Lockdown Sessions’.

Made up of covers they recorded during lockdown and stripped back versions of songs from throughout their career, the band’s new album also features three previously unreleased original tracks: ‘One Road’, ‘Rhapsody’ and ‘Just Like Tears In The Morning’.

“The album features all of the lockdown tracks from the last few months,” the band wrote on Twitter, “including this version of ‘Bill McCai’, 3 original unreleased songs & a cover of ‘Married With Children’.”