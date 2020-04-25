Blossoms and Miles Kane have come together to perform a cover of Tame Impala‘s ‘The Less I Know The Better’ – listen to it below.

The Stockport band and Kane shared a video of the cover to social media earlier today (April 25). In the split screen clip, each musician can be seen performing their individual parts from different rooms in their respective homes due to the coronavirus quarantine currently in place.

Watch the cover below:

The Less I Know The Better @tameimpala cover – Blossoms & @MilesKaneMusic in Isolation! Xxx pic.twitter.com/xQ9kM86SR1 — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) April 25, 2020

Taken from Tame Impala’s 2015 album ‘Currents’, ‘The Less I Know The Better’ was originally inspired by Kevin Parker’s love of disco.

“That song originally I thought shouldn’t be on a Tame Impala album, because it has this dorky, white disco funk,” he told Under The Radar in 2015. “I wouldn’t call it cheesy, but it’s not trying to be too cool, because the lyrics are pretty dorky and the groove is pretty dorky. But at the same time, for me, I love that kind of music. I don’t know why, but I’ve been obsessed with disco for the last year or two.”

The cover follows Blossoms’ previous renditions of The Beatles’ ‘Paperback Writer’ and Frank Ocean’s ‘Lost’. They have also performed a version of their own track, ‘My Swimming Brain’, filmed in similar styles.

Meanwhile, The Jaded Hearts Club Band – the supergroup featuring the likes of Muse‘s Matt Bellamy, Miles Kane, and Jet’s Nic Cester – have released their latest single.

With Cester on lead vocals, ‘This Love Starved Heart Of Mine (It’s Killing Me)’ sees the group deliver their own take on the Marvin Gaye song – which was released from the vaults of Motown in 1994.