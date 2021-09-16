Watch Blossoms and Rick Astley play The Smiths’ ‘Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now’

Blossoms have shared a new clip of them playing The Smiths’ ‘Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now’ with Rick Astley – you can watch the video below.

Blossoms and Astley teamed up earlier this week at the former’s gig in London to cover a pair of Smiths songs, with the artists subsequently announcing two Smiths covers shows in Manchester and London next month.

Ahead of those two gigs, Blossoms have shared new rehearsal footage of them performing the Smiths classic ‘Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now’ with Astley.

During the footage, Astley suggests that they each drink a shot of Jägermeister before attempting the cover.

Drink taken, the band and the singer are then seen jamming their way through ‘Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now’ – you can watch the clip below.

Speaking about their unlikely Smiths venture with Astley, Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden recently said: “The Smiths have always meant so much to Blossoms, with even their rainiest songs complete with wry humour and soul-reaching musicianship and melody. Their poppier moments are pure, joyful, danceable poetry.

“Imagine backing Rick Astley to play the songs of The Smiths? We’ve had wilder dreams, but not many. We’ll barely be able to believe it until it happens, but the dates are set, we’re studying every note, line and beat to say ‘thank you’ to The Smiths alongside Rick and do both of them proud.”

Astley added: “From the moment The Smiths emerged in 1983 I was hooked and it’s as a fan, with deep respect as a musician for Morrissey, Marr, Rourke and Joyce, that I’ll be joining the endlessly enthusiastic and talented Blossoms on stage to sing their songs.

“It’s no secret that it’s been an ambition of mine to turn an idea that first sounded crazy, making more sense as Blossoms and I talked about it and then rehearsed it, into a reality. These shows will be nights that I’ll never forget.”

Speaking to NME last month, Blossoms revealed that their next album should be released in 2022.

“I fucking hope so,” Joe Donovan said about their release plans. “I feel like we’ve been sitting on it for ages now. I purposely haven’t listened to [latest single ‘Care For’] in ages. I just try not to listen to your new stuff because by the time you come to actually playing it live you’re kinda bored of it and you’re onto the next.”