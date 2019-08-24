Trending:

Watch Blossoms cover David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ at Reading Festival

It came during the Stockport band's main stage performance

Blossoms played the main stage at Reading Festival this afternoon (August 24), and during their set they performed a cover of David Bowie‘s ‘Let’s Dance’ – watch the footage below.

First performed when they played a gig at Stockport County FC’s stadium back in June, the five-piece asked the Reading crowd if they were fans of David Bowie before playing their rendition of the Nile Rodgers-produced classic.

Following a performance by Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, Tom Ogden and co. took to the main stage to play a fun-filled set that included new single ‘Your Girlfriend’.

Watch the band’s Bowie cover below:

Meanwhile, Blossoms, Shame and Mystery Jets are playing at an intimate all-day show at London’s Oval Space on Saturday September 7.

The 3-11pm event, ‘Goose Island Presents Hop Party’, also features Rob Da Bank, Park Hotel and Hackney Colliery Band.