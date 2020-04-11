Watch Blossoms cover The Beatles in new self-isolation video

Blossoms have covered The Beatles in a new self-isolation video – scroll down the page to watch it below.

The Stockport band shared the video, which sees them give their take on the 1966 classic, on their Twitter page.

In the clip, the five-piece are shown playing their individual parts from different rooms in their respective homes. Each member is shown on a split-screen that changes to show the different vocal layers and instrumental parts as the song progresses. Watch it below now.

Paperback Writer (The Beatles Cover) – Blossoms in Isolation! Xxx pic.twitter.com/icVCMrFt3a — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) April 11, 2020

Advertisement

The cover follows the band’s previous rendition of Frank Ocean’s ‘Lost’ and a version of their own track, ‘My Swimming Brain’, filmed in similar styles.

Yesterday (April 10), Blossoms announced the release of a new live album and shared the first track from it, a live version of ‘If You Think This Is Real Life’.

The album was recorded at the band’s gig at Stockport Plaza on February 11. One song from the record will be released each week, following the order of the setlist. The full version of ‘Live At The Plaza Theatre, Stockport’ will be released on July 3, with physical copies to follow later in the year.

Advertisement

The band are among the acts who have had their touring plans affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Blossoms were midway through their latest UK tour in March but were forced to postpone the remaining dates as concerns over the continued spread of the virus grew.

The affected tour dates will now take place in August. You can see the rescheduled shows below.

August 2020

4 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

5 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

6 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

15 – Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds

19 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

21 – Hull, Bonus Arena

22 – Manchester, Arena

25 – Newcastle, O2 Academy Newcastle

26 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham