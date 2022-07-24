Watch Blossoms cover The Human League’s classic hit ‘Don’t You Want Me’

Blossoms covered The Human League‘s classic single ‘Don’t You Want Me’ during their headline set at Truck Festival earlier this week – check out the footage below.

The Stockport band topped the bill at the four-day Oxfordshire event on Thursday night (July 21).

Towards the end of their 18-track set, Blossoms treated the crowd to their own spin on the 1981 anthem ‘Don’t You Want Me’ and have since shared footage of the cover on Instagram. “Crowd was boss!!!” they wrote in the caption.

The group’s rendition of The Human League’s biggest hit came ahead of their main set closer ‘My Favourite Room’, which was followed by a two-track encore of ‘There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)’ and ‘Charlemagne’.

You can watch Blossoms perfoming ‘Don’t You Want Me’ in the posts below.

A post shared by B L O S S O M S (@blossomsband)

Blossoms covering 'Don't You Want Me' by The Human League at Truck Festival last night What a crowd 🔥

Earlier this month, Tom Ogden and co. shared a cover of Harry Styles’ recent single ‘As It Was’ as part of Apple Music’s Home Session series. It came after they performed Spice Girls’ ‘Spice Up Your Life’ with Mel C at Glastonbury 2022.

The five-piece released their ‘Isolation Covers’ album back in 2020. It featured new versions of songs by the likes of Frank Ocean, The Coral and Tame Impala that the band had recorded in the first COVID lockdown.

Blossoms’ fourth studio album, ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’, came out this April. The group’s new ‘Live At Sefton Park’ collection arrived last week as part of a ‘super deluxe’ edition of their latest record.

“On Sunday 2nd May 2021 it’d been 413 days since anyone had played a gig in the UK,” Blossoms wrote to announce the 17-track live album. “That night we played a headline show at Sefton Park, Liverpool.”

In a review of the landmark show itself, NME‘s Rhys Buchanan wrote: “There’s a sense of unity and messy unrestricted joy as we hear the likes of ‘There’s A Reason Why’ and ‘I Can’t Stand It’.

“The promise of punters being able to act like the pandemic never happened is clearly being fulfilled: mates are on shoulders, people bursting through the crowd towards the front. It really is business as usual.”