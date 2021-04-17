Blossoms interview Aitch for their ‘Pubcast’ podcast

Blossoms have interviewed Aitch for the latest episode of their ‘Pubcast’ podcast – listen to it below.

As part of the episode, the rapper chose his top 5 songs from Manchester, which have been collated into a Spotify playlist.

The episode, titled The Incredible Look, sees Aitch picking Manchester classics from Oasis, The Stone Roses, and his own track ‘Taste (Make It Shake)’ for his top 5 tracks from the legendary musical city.

Listen to the new episode below.

Catch-up on the latest episode of Blossoms Pubcast, 'The Incredible Look', where we're joined by @OfficialAitch who tells us his Top 5 Songs From Manchester. Listen to the new Blossoms Pubcast episode and @Spotify playlist from https://t.co/lnQs9kBY39 pic.twitter.com/JxRlTW3KJc — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) April 17, 2021

Last year, Aitch dropped his latest project in the form of the ‘Polaris’ EP, which followed the BRIT Award-nominated Manchester rapper’s 2019 EP ‘AitcH2O’.

Blossoms, meanwhile, were among the acts to take part in a charity livestream music festival back in January to raise vital funds for the fight against food poverty.

The two-day virtual festival Music Feeds saw Co-op donating a total of £1 million, which will go to FareShare to help fight food poverty – helping to provide around 2.5 million meals – as well as Help Musicians and Stagehand, who both are providing support for musicians and live production workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Blossoms also recently rescheduled their upcoming UK tour for August and September this year. The dates, which will see the band supported by The Magic Gang, The Lathums and more, were originally set to take place in March 2020, but the coronavirus outbreak in the UK forced those shows to initially be moved to August.

The subsequent live music shutdown, however, prompted the second postponement of those dates in July as the gigs were then moved to March and April this year before now being pushed back once again.