BBC Radio 1 are hosting a virtual Big Weekend this bank holiday – watch Blossoms play ‘If You Think This Is Real Life’ as part of the event below.

The station’s annual Big Weekend was set to come to Dundee’s Camperdown Park from May 22-24, but was cancelled in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An “online alternative” event was recently announced as a replacement, held across five virtual “stages” this weekend, with large chunks of the original Big Weekend line-up.

Performing alongside Haim, Biffy Clyro, Sam Smith, Rita Ora, Anne-Marie, AITCH & AJ Tracey and more, Blossoms brought their new album ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ to the virtual festival. Watch them play ‘If You Think This Is Real Life’ below.

Blossoms have been sharing a whole host of covers from home across their time in lockdown. Over the past few months, the Stockport four-piece have shared a version of Tame Impala’s ‘The Less I Know The Better’ with help from Miles Kane as well as previous renditions of The Beatles’ ‘Paperback Writer’ and Frank Ocean’s ‘Lost’.

They also covered The Coral classic ‘Dreaming Of You’ with help from the Liverpool band’s frontman James Skelly on vocals.

Blossoms are set to release an album comprised of their quarantine covers. ‘Blossoms In Isolation’ is being released track by track over the coming weeks, with physical copies arriving later in the year.

Reviewing Blossoms’ recent third album ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’, NME wrote: “For the converts there’s enough familiarity and boundary pushing to justify continuing to invest in this band, right as they begin playing their first headline arena shows on their upcoming spring tour.

“But for the doubters and sceptics still on the fence, this album might prove even more enjoyable and surprising. Only a fool would deny themselves this collection of big pop bangers.”

Revisit the NME Big Read cover feature with Blossoms all about ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’.