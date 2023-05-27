Watch Blue Ivy join Beyoncé on stage in Paris for ‘My Power’

Beyoncé was joined on stage at her Paris gig by her daughter Blue Ivy, who danced along while her mother played ‘My Power’ – see footage below.

The tour, behind last year’s lauded ‘Renaissance’ LP, began in Stockholm, Sweden this month, and is now heading through the UK and Europe, before visiting North America before the end of the year.

During the Paris gig of the leg last night (May 26), Beyoncé welcomed her daughter on stage, who danced alongside her for the ‘My Power’ rendition.

‘My Power’ appears on Beyoncé’s Lion King soundtrack ‘The Lion King: The Gift‘ from 2019, which NME called “an eclectic and dizzying collection”.

Also present in the crowd for the gig were Beyoncé collaborator Megan Thee Stallion as well as her husband Jay-Z.

See the performance of mother and daughter below.

BEYONCÉ BROUGHT OUT BLUE IVY OMFG ICONIC😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dgX4Jt10yg — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) May 26, 2023

At the opening show on the tour, the R&B icon presented fans with a stunning 36-song setlist, which covered her illustrious career and focused heavily on ‘Renaissance’.

As well as including numerous fan favourites — namely ‘Love on Top’, ‘Crazy In Love’, ‘Formation’ and ‘Drunk In Love’ — the show in Stockholm also saw several live debuts for songs including ‘Cuff It’, ‘Break My Soul’ and ‘Summer Renaissance’.

The singer also surprised fans by making the bathrooms onsite gender-neutral. This is despite the tour making stops in plenty of states which recently passed laws and policies that banned gender-affirming care for children under the age of 18. These states included Arizona, Georgia, Kentucky, Florida, Missouri and Tennessee.

Check out her complete list of tour dates below – tickets are available here.

Beyoncé’s remaining UK, Europe and North America 2023 ‘Renaissance’ tour dates are:

MAY

29 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

30 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

JUNE

01 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

03 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

04 – London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

08 – Barcelona, Spain, Olympic Stadium

11 – Marseille, France, Orange Vélodrome

15 – Cologne, Germany, De Rheinenergiestadion

17 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, JC Arena

21 – Hamburg, Germany, De Volksparkstadion

24 – Frankfurt, Germany, De Deutsche Bank Park

27 – Warsaw, Poland, PGE Nardowy

JULY

08 – Toronto, Canda, Rogers Centre

12 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Field

15 – Nashville, Tennessee, Nissan Stadium

17 – Louisville, Kentucky, Cardinal Stadium

20 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, Hungtington Bank Stadium

22 – Chicago, Illinois, Soldier Field

26 – Detroit, Michigan, Ford Field

29 – East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium

AUGUST

01 – Boston, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium

03 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Heinz Field

05 – Washington, DC, Fedex Field

09 – Charlotte, North Carolina, Bank Of America Stadium

11 – Atlanta, Georgia, Mercedes Benz Stadium

16 – Tampa, Florida, Raymond James Stadium

18 – Miami, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium

21 – St. Louis, Missouri, Dome At Americas Cente

24 – Phoenix, Arizona, State Farm Stadium

26 – Las Vegas, Nevada, Allegiant Stadium

30 – San Francisco, California, Levi’s Stadium

SEPTEMBER

02 – Inglewood, California, Sofi Stadium

11 – Vancouver, Canada, BC Place

13 – Seattle, Washington, Lumen Field

18 – Kansas City, Kansas, Arrowhead Stadium

21 – Dallas, Texas, AT&T Stadium

23 – Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium

27 – New Orleans, Louisiana, Caesars Superdome