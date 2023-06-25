NewsMusic News

Watch Bob Dylan cover the Grateful Dead’s ‘Stella Blue’ in Barcelona

It comes after Dylan debuted covers of the Dead's 'Truckin'' and 'Brokedown Palace' while touring Japan in April

By Alex Gallagher
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan performing in Roskilde, Denmark in 2019. Credit: Joseph Okpako/Redferns

Bob Dylan has covered the Grateful Dead‘s ‘Stella Blue’ during a show in Spain earlier this week.

Dylan was performing at the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona on Friday (June 23) when he played a rendition of the song, originally taken from the Dead’s 1973 album ‘Wake of the Flood’.

While the recent concert marked Dylan’s first time performing ‘Stella Blue’, it continues a recent streak of Grateful Dead covers the legendary singer-songwriter has played this year. Watch fan-shot footage of Dylan performing ‘Stella Blue’ below:

In April, while touring Japan in support of latest album ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’, Dylan debuted two Grateful Dead covers at separate shows on the run – both songs taken from 1970 album ‘American Beauty’. He covered ‘Truckin” during a show in Tokyo on April 12, then played a rendition of ‘Brokedown Palace’ during a gig in Nagoya on April 18.

Before this year, Dylan had only covered four Grateful Dead songs live throughout his career: ‘Friend of the Devil’, ‘West L.A. Fadeaway’, ‘Alabama Getaway’ and ‘Black Muddy River’. Dylan toured with the Grateful Dead in 1987, resulting in the live album ‘Dylan & the Dead’.

Earlier this month, Dylan released new album ‘Shadow Kingdom’. The album featured the recordings that appeared in his Alm Har’el-directed 2021 concert film of the same name, which featured Dylan and a backing band “performing” along to pre-recorded tracks from across his back catalogue.

Dylan’s most recent studio album, ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’, arrived in 2020. In a five-star review, NME called the record “arguably [Dylan’s] grandest poetic statement yet, a sweeping panorama of culture, history and philosophy”.

