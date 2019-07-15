Watch Bob Dylan and Neil Young perform together for the first time in 25 years

They dueted on ‘Will The Circle Be Unbroken’ in Ireland

Yesterday (July 14), Bob Dylan and Neil Young dueted onstage together for the first time in 25 years.

The two legends wrapped their co-headlining show in Kilkenny, Ireland on Sunday with a duet of the hymn ‘Will The Circle Be Unbroken’. Dylan had recorded a version of the hymn with The Band in 1967, which was released in 2014 on ‘The Bootleg Series Vol. 11: The Basement Tapes Complete’.

The last time Dylan and Young performed onstage together was at New York’s Roseland Ballroom in 1994, and they first performed ‘Will The Circle Be Unbroken’ together in 1975 at Kezar Stadium in San Francisco, Rolling Stone reports. Watch fan-shot footage of last night’s duet here:

Though the Kilkenny show will be re-broadcast via the subscription service Neil Young Archives sometime later this week, the stream will not include their duet, Young announced on social media. See his post and a snippet of the duet below:

Dylan and Young’s concert in Ireland followed their highly anticipated show at Hyde Park in London last Friday (July 12). “Here’s to these two icons doing exactly what the hell they want, whenever they want,” NME wrote in its review of the show. “Sometimes it sounds like we expect and sometimes it doesn’t, but it’s always a thrill.”