Watch Bob Vylan’s strobe-heavy new video for ‘England’s Ending’

Bob Vylan have shared a new video for their track ‘England’s Ending’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The song appears on the duo’s EP ‘We Live Here’, which was released on June 5, 2020 and follows 2019’s ‘Dread’.

In a video on Instagram, frontman Bobby Vylan explained the song was about “the privatisation of the NHS and the inaccessibility of affordable housing”, among other topics.

“It talks about the hustling mentality of people in this country, having to work multiple jobs just to survive, having to have side-hustles,” he explained. “Being trapped on this hamster wheel with this promise that ‘Everything’s sorted, don’t worry, everything’s going to be fine, you just stay on this hamster wheel and eventually you’ll get somewhere’ and then growing frustrated with that and being on that wheel and realising, ‘Fuck, I’m not getting anywhere’. I think so many people feel like that.”

He added: “It just seems like the country is ending. You wake up and you read the news and it just seems like, ‘Rah, England is ending’.”

“The country is in dire need of a fucking spanking, mate,” Bobby Vylan says at the start of the track. “A good overhaul – get the fucking dinosaurs out.” Watch the strobe-heavy video for ‘England’s Ending’ above now.

Earlier this year, Bob Vylan said they had been told by multiple music industry figures that ‘We Live Here’ was “too extreme”. Speaking to NME, frontman Vylan explained the opposition they had faced.

“If I was to meet this much resistance doing anything else and something that wasn’t so based around social commentary, then I don’t know if I would continue,” he said. “Because I’d start to think maybe that what I’m doing is wrong.”

He continued: “We were told by one PR agency that they wouldn’t work with the song because of the track ‘Pulled Pork’. In their opinion, it encouraged violence against the police, and whether it does or does not is up to the listener.

“But they were adamant that there were only a ‘few bad apples in the force’ – but that negates the fact that the whole system is built on racism and oppression. If there are only a few bad apples, where are the good apples? If they’re stood by watching, then they’re not good apples.”