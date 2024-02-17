Watch Bobby Gillespie join Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes on stage to perform ‘Original Sin’

Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie joined Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes on stage in London last night to perform their 2021 collaboration ‘Original Sin’ – check it out below.

The appearance was part of the Rattlesnakes’ show at the Roundhouse on Friday night (February 16), the last in a run of UK headline shows for the band.

‘Original Sin’ was first released as the final track on the band’s 2021 album ‘Sticky’, with Gillespie lending his vocals to the album version too.

Check out footage of the collaboration, captured by a fan, below:

At the time of its release, Carter said about working with the Primal Scream frontman: “Bobby Gillespie is a fucking living legend. He’s a hero, the ultimate rock star. He’s just pure inspiration. Primal Scream have written some of the best rock ’n’ roll songs ever.”

Last month, the Rattlesnakes released their fifth album ‘Dark Rainbow’ via International Death Cult, which included the singles ‘Bramble’ and ‘Self Love’.

The Roundhouse gig was the final in a run of UK headline dates, and the band now head to Europe, after which they will go down under to Australia in April for shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Geelong, Brisbane and Sydney. The following month, they will head over to the states for a handful of shows across the US.

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes 2024 remaining tour dates are:

22 – Metropol, Berlin, DE

23 – Live Music Hall, Cologne, DE

24 – Le Bataclan, Paris, FR

26 – AB Main Hall, Brussels, BE

27 – 013 Poppodium, Tilburg, Netherlands, NL

APRIL

16 – Magnet House, Perth, AUS

18 – The Gov, Adelaide, AUS

19 – 170 Russell, Melbourne, AUS

20 – Barwon Club, Geelong, AUS

23 – Triffid, Brisbane, AUS

24 – Crowbar, Sydney, AUS

MAY

13 – The End, Nashville TN, USA

14 – Subterranean, Chicago IL, USA

17 – Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto, ON,CAN

20 – Foundry, Philadelphia PA, USA

21 – The Gramercy Theatre, New York NY, USA

22 – Atlantis, Washington DC, USA