Watch Bombay Bicycle Club cover Taylor Swift’s ‘Cruel Summer’

Bombay Bicycle Club have covered Taylor Swift‘s ‘Lover‘ track ‘Cruel Summer’ for BBC Radio 1’s piano sessions.

In support of their sixith studio LP ‘My Big Day’, the indie rockers played a reworked rendition of Swift’s song that recently reached Number One on the Billboard Hot 100, four years after it was released.

Swift also recently dropped a live version of the track in celebration of the release of her concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Bombay Bicycle Club also played ‘Turn The World On‘ during their piano sessions. ‘My Big Day’ follows 2020’s ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong‘. The album features the likes of Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya, Holly Humberstone and Chaka Khan.

In a four-star review of the LP, NME‘s Rishi Shah shared: “A comfort zone, perhaps, that catalysed the unwavering sense of adventure that underpins their sixth album, ‘My Big Day’ their most daring and collaborative record to date. Featuring the likes of Damon Albarn, Holly Humberstone, Jay Som and, er, Chaka Khan, the results are as eclectic as this list would suggest, spanning across indie, pop, hip-hop and even garage.”

He continued: “A creative milestone in itself, it’s a far cry from the four-to-the-floor, teenage guitar band that a whole generation grew up with.”

In other news, the band recently opened up about how ‘My Big Day’ has become their most collaborative LP to date.

After being asked what made them want to expand their creative process during the latest episode of NME‘s In Conversation series, frontman Jack Steadman said: “I think that might be another result of me doing my solo stuff where I did collaborate on almost every song. It was really fun to not be limited by your own voice or your own style and just have complete freedom.”