Bon Iver played a set as part of a Bernie Sanders rally in Iowa yesterday (February 1) – watch footage of the show below.

During the solo set at the end of the rally, Justin Vernon performed two Bob Dylan covers alongside a host of Bon Iver material and a version of a Leon Russell song.

Read more: 10 videos that show what a breathtaking live act Bon Iver are

Performing at the end of the rally at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa, Vernon covered Russell’s ‘A Song For You’ and Dylan’s ‘With God On Our Side’ alongside his tracks ‘Blood Bank’, ‘For Emma’ and more, before ending on a rendition of ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’. Watch the full rally, complete with Vernon’s complete performance at the end, below.

Advertisement

Vernon isn’t the only musician getting behind Sanders in the new race for the Democratic presidential candidate. Vampire Weekend are also set to play a set at a Sanders rally in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, while The Strokes will headline another rally in New Hampshire on February 10.

Last night wasn’t the first time Bon Iver have openly supported Bernie Sanders – in 2016, Vernon played a show at a Sanders rally in his hometown of Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Bon Iver played:

With God on Our Side (Bob Dylan cover)

Towers

Heavenly Father

Flume

A Song for You (Leon Russell cover)

Blood Bank

For Emma

The Times They Are A-Changin’ (Bob Dylan cover)

Advertisement

Bon Iver are set to return to the UK in April for a huge arena tour in support of their fourth album ‘i,i’, which was released last August.