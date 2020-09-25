Watch Bon Iver turn ‘22 (Over S∞∞N)’ into a voter registration PSA

Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon turned ’22 (OVER S∞∞N)’ into a voter registration PSA during an appearance on US late night TV.

The musician performed the track, which appeared on his last album ’22, A Million’, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night (September 24).

Sat behind a series of synths and with a guitar on his lap, Vernon extended the track from nearly three minutes to just under six minutes, injecting new audio samples into the song. Yellow text appeared over his face, telling viewers: “Wisconsin, register to vote online or by mail by Wednesday October 14 2020”.

Watch the performance, which was part of The Late Show’s #PlayAtHome series, below now.

The US presidential election takes place on November 3 and will see Democratic nominee Joe Biden challenge Donald Trump for the presidency.

Last month, Bon Iver rescheduled their UK and European tour and added a second London date. After initially rearranging the gigs from April 2020 to January 2021, the band postponed them again until October and November 2021. Support on the shows is set to come from The National‘s Aaron Dessner under his Big 37d03d Machine moniker.

The shows will follow a series of festival performances next summer for the band, including a headline slot at Norway’s Øya Festival.

Bon Iver released their fourth album ‘i,i’, last year, which NME called “something different” but “always as compelling as the Bon Iver of yesteryear” in a five-star review. Since then, Vernon and co have shared new tracks ‘PDLIF’ and recent Bruce Springsteen and Jenny Lewis collaboration ‘AUATC’.