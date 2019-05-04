Watch Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon cover Bob Dylan songs at 37d03d Festival

He led a Bob Dylan cover band that ran though several of the iconic singer/songwriter's tracks.

Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon last night led a Bob Dylan cover band on day one of 37d03d Festival – watch clips of the performance below.

Formerly PEOPLE Festival, 37d03d is a collaborative event put on by Vernon and The National‘s Aaron Dessner. Kicking off at Brooklyn’s Pioneer Works yesterday (May 3), the first night featured an array of unique collaborations and special sets spread out across two stages.

One of the evening’s highlights came when a Vernon-led cover band performed their own takes of Dylan songs such as ‘Angelina’, ‘All Along the Watchtower’, ‘Not Dark Yet’, ‘Meet Me in the Morning’, ‘Spanish is the Loving Tongue’, and more.

Following the Dylan tribute, Vernon reappeared for a song during Bonny Light Horseman’s set, which also featured Anais Mitchell, Josh Kaufman, Eric D. Johnson (Fruit Bats), and his festival co-creator, Dessner.

Watch clips of the performance below:

Elsewhere on the night, there were performances from Resistance Revival Chorus, Talos, and a collective made up of Mike Lewis (Happy Apple), drummer JT Bates, Shahzad Ismaily, Andrew Broder (Fog), and saxophonist Tim Berne.

Meanwhile, more special guests have been announced for Bon Iver’s upcoming All Points East 2019 show.

Ezra Furman, RY X, and Phosphorescent are among the latest additions to Bon Iver‘s All Points East show this summer. The news comes after Mac DeMarco, First Aid Kit, and John Grant were announced among the first support acts.

All of the acts will take to the stage in East London’s Victoria Park ahead of the American band’s headline performance on Sunday June 2. You can buy tickets here via DICE.