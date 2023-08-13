Watch Bono serenade Sarajevo Film Festival with Bob Marley’s ‘Redemption Song’

Bono surprised attendees at the Sarajevo Film Festival in Bosnia with an a cappella rendition of Bob Marley‘s ‘Redemption Song’ – watch the moment below.

The frontman and The Edge were present at the film festival for a special screening of U2‘s Kiss The Future documentary when the legendary Irish vocalist hopped on the mic to serenade the crowd.

Fans quickly joined in to sing along to the track after Bono unexpected belted out the opening lines to the Bob Marley classic. Watch a clip of the performance below.

U2’s Kiss The Future documentary – directed by Nenad Cicin-Sain and produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon – chronicles the band’s relationship with a wartorn Sarajevo in the 1990s, culminating in their historic 1997 gig in the country.

The documentary scored a four-star review from NME‘s Lou Thomas earlier this year. Thomas wrote: “It’s easy to question the motives of pop stars who get behind a cause, but the end-product here is a joyful night for people who’ve experienced unimaginable hardship. Cynicism can (and should) be put aside for now.”

Besides promoting Kiss The Future, U2 have been busy preparing for their upcoming Las Vegas residency at the new Sphere performance venue, where they will perform ‘Achtung Baby’ in full.

The tour will see U2 perform at the venue in Las Vegas between late September and early October – tickets to U2’s ‘Achtung Baby: Live At Sphere’ residency can be bought here.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in April about the venue, Bono and The Edge took him on a tour of the event space, sharing several key details about the Sphere, noting that it was built specifically for live performances and the arts, rather than a typical arena that’s built for sports.

“There are no speakers. The entire building is a speaker. So wherever you are, you have perfect sound is the plan,” Bono said while Edge chipped in to add “There’s nothing else like it in the world and won’t be for many, many years.”