Watch Boygenius debut ‘The Record’ outtake ‘Boyfriend’

Boygenius debuted a new song on Saturday evening (June 16) – an outtake from their recent debut album, ‘The Record‘. Listen to the song ‘Boyfriend’ below.

The trio, made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker were playing the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens as part of the Re:SET festival.

“We’ve never played this song,” Lucy Dacus said introducing the track. “But this is for all the boyfriends here. We love you,” Bridgers continued, before launching into the fast-paced song.

The festival itself experienced some weather-related cancellations this weekend. A stage at Suffolk Downs — where LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx and IDLES were set to play — was canceled due to severe weather.

You can watch Boygenius debut ‘Boyfriend’ below.

Last month, Bridgers opened for Taylor Swift on the Nashville stop of her ‘Eras’ tour, surprising fans with an unannounced appearance from the rest of Boygenius.

They played ‘Not Strong Enough’ from their recent album, as well as Bridgers’ own songs ‘Graceland Too’ and ‘I Know The End’.

That performance added to a growing number of surprise Boygenius appearances over recent months. March saw them perform an unannounced set at Austin Airport for SXSW, and in April, they made a cameo during MUNA’s set at Coachella.

Reviewing their recent debut album, NME said: “This debut is a gorgeous testament to what can happen when you allow yourself to fully be seen. Though each of the album’s 12 tracks could have fit nicely on one of their personal records, their work together takes on a brighter bolder existence, enabling them to light up individually and together at the same time.

“Bridgers, Dacus and Baker did the tedious work of getting to know each other artistically and collaboratively and then poured what they found out into the world. Now, we as listeners, get to benefit.”