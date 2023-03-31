Watch Boygenius’ new short film, directed by Kristen Stewart

Boygenius have shared a new short film directed by Kristen Stewart – you can watch it in full below.

The trio – comprising Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus – released the 14-minute The Film today (March 31) alongside their debut studio album, ‘The Record’. It comes after Stewart was touted to direct three of the band’s music videos.

Containing Boygenius’ first three singles from their LP (‘$20’, ‘Emily I’m Sorry’ and ‘True Blue’), the visuals begin with Dacus humming along to ‘The Record’ opener ‘Without You Without Them’ before Baker wakes up in a red race car bed.

Later, Bridgers takes the lead for the ‘Emily I’m Sorry’ part as she sings in a stadium while monster trucks drive around her. The musician’s bandmates then arrive on the scene. Dacus hands Bridgers two matches, with Baker lighting them.

The ‘True Blue’ section sees Dacus paint a room blue with help from the other two members of Boygenius. In the closing moments of The Film, the trio are seen lying under a duvet together as the camera pans away.

In a five-star review of ‘The Record’, NME wrote: “This debut is a gorgeous testament to what can happen when you allow yourself to fully be seen. Though each of the album’s 12 tracks could have fit nicely on one of their personal records, their work together takes on a brighter bolder existence, enabling them to light up individually and together at the same time.

“Bridgers, Dacus and Baker did the tedious work of getting to know each other artistically and collaboratively and then poured what they found out into the world. Now, we as listeners, get to benefit.”

This week, Boygenius announced details of a full headline tour of North America for 2023 – you can buy tickets here.

The band will then play their first-ever UK shows in August, including a massive outdoor London show at Gunnersbury Park with MUNA and Ethel Cain, and a newly announced acoustic gig in Kingston.