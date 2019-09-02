Watch Brad Pitt hang out with Kanye West at latest Sunday Service

The unlikeliest of combos...

Brad Pitt has been revealed as an unlikely friend of Kanye West, after the pair hung out at the rapper’s latest Sunday Service event.

Since the beginning of the year, Kanye has been hosting the exclusive events which typically see him leading a full live band and choir. Usually decked out in pure white, the choir offer a spiritual reinterpretation of Kanye’s back catalogue – all the way from ‘Jesus Walks’ to ‘Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1’, via ‘Bound 2’ and ‘Lift Off’.

In April, he even took the event to the second weekend of Coachella, where he performed atop a man-made mountain.

The latest service took place yesterday, and it was Brad Pitt who provided a Hollywood edge to proceedings. Footage posted on Instagram shows the screen icon donning a casual t-shirt and flat cap as he hangs out with an upbeat Kanye.

According to fans in attendance, Pitt’s attempts to keep a low profile were reportedly hampered by fans who scrambled to take a photo of the A-Lister.

Kanye’s new found spiritual edge will reportedly extend to his next album – aptly titled ‘Jesus Is King‘. Announced by Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian on Twitter, it includes songs such as ‘Wake The Dead’, ‘Sweet Jesus’ and ‘Baptized’, following 2018’s ‘ye’.

A new Kanye song called ‘Brothers’ was teased back in May, which then appeared on the soundtrack to Tales. The song was co-produced by Irv “Gotti” Lorenzo, creator of the show.

In terms of recent musical output, Kanye has appeared in a guest role on a slew of recent songs, including ‘Puppet’ by Tyler, the Creator, ‘Mixed Personalities’ by YNW Melly and ‘I Love It’ by Lil Pump. He also previewed another new song, ‘Water’, at his Coachella.

He also produced a new Pusha T song, ‘Sociopath’, which was released last week.