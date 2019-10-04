Here’s a brand new version of Freddie Mercury’s infamously banned ‘Living On My Own’ video – watch

It drops ahead of the release of the star's 'Never Boring' boxset

A new, remastered version of Freddie Mercury‘s infamous banned ‘Living On My Own’ video has landed on YouTube today (October 4).

The emergence of the clip comes ahead of the release of a new solo boxset from the star called ‘Never Boring’, which arrives on October 11.

The video, now reuploaded in fancy 4K, was filmed at Mercury’s now-legendary 39th birthday party in Munich in 1985.

The event was attended by 300 guests including Boy George, Steve Strange and Mary Austin. It’s since become an infamous clip that was banned upon release due to its “perceived promiscuity”. Watch it below.

The ‘Never Boring’ boxset is being released to mark what would’ve been the star’s 73rd birthday. Consisting of three CDs with 32 tracks, a Blu-ray and DVD featuring 12 promo videos, and a 10″x10″ hardback book, the new collection provides fans with the chance to delve into Freddie’s work outside of Queen.

As well as a newly mixed 11-track special edition of ‘Mr Bad Guy’, the new release also features a special nine-track edition of ‘Barcelona’ – featuring his iconic performances with Montserrat Cabelle.

Rami Malek, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, explained the title of the set, saying: “Freddie was extreme. He was absolute, he was all or nothing, he was always or never. Freddie Mercury was never boring.”

