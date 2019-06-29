Watch Brandon Flowers’ emotional tribute to his mother during The Killers’ headline Glastonbury performance

It was a touching moment

Killers frontman Brandon Flowers paid tribute to his mother with an emotional rendition of ‘A Dustland Fairytale’ during the band’s headline performance at Glastonbury.

Before launching into the fourth single from the band’s third studio album, ‘Day & Age’, Flowers took a moment to talk to the Pyramid Stage crowd and pay tribute to his mother, Jean Flowers, who sadly succumbed to cancer in 2010 at the age of 64.

“We wrote this next song a million miles from here,” he began. “We’re a long way from home tonight. But you know, home isn’t always a place. Home is a person. Looking back at my childhood home was my mother. And her light went out too soon.”

Before asking to the crowd to put up their lighters, he continued: “There isn’t a grave deep enough, there isn’t a grave dark enough to keep her light out of my life.”

Watch the emotional tribute below:

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Prior to tonight’s Glastonbury set, The Killers discussed how their first time headlining Glastonbury proved to be one of the biggest disappointments of their career, and how they’re planning to nail it with their second shot.